Dwight’s library receives grant from Illinois Prairie Community Foundation

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight was the recipient of a $2,000 grant from Illinois Prairie Community Foundation to be used toward the library’s summer reading program. This grant money, combined with money contributed by area organizations, businesses, and individuals, funded the wide variety of events that the library held as part of the summer reading program.

The library set a goal to increase participation in the summer program and offer residents an alternative for summer entertainment since the pool closed. Thanks to the grant and other donations, the library increased attendance at children and teen events by 118%, added 29 juvenile library cardholders, and increased overall participation in the summer reading program by 80%.

Thanks to the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation and other donors, especially SOCU’s $2,000 donation, the library was able to plan a full slate of fun, active, and educational programming that included Animals Around the World, a Jim Gill Concert, Morbid History, Water Slide Day at Renfrew Park, Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop, Rock Climbing Wall, and Storm Science demonstrations.

Illinois Prairie Community Foundation connects generosity to local impact by stewarding resources, cultivating partnerships, and fostering equity across the region. They empower individuals, families, and organizations to create meaningful change today and for generations to come.

For more information about their work, visit ilprairiecf.org.