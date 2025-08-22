Aug 21 – B Softball:The B Softball got out to a 7-run lead in the fifth inning and held on for a 14-12 victory over GSW last night. Willow Riber had a hit and led the team with three runs batted in. Natalie Mallaney, Opal Moore, Mia Hoffner, Maci Gerber, Ryan Ercolini, and Lucy Cotter each collected one hit for the Redbirds. Bristol Jensen had three walks. Izzy Goff, Natalie Mallaney, Opal Moore, and Bristol Jense each stole multiple bases. Charlotte Sassenger struck out eight and had only on walk. The girls play at home vs Plano today at 4:30.