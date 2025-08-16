Aug 13 – The Redbird A Baseball team lost a close game to Gardner 4-3 on Wednesday night. The Redbirds struck first with 1 run in the first inning and packed on 2 more runs in the 3rd inning. Gardner scored 2 in the second, 1 in the 4th, and topped the game off with a walk-off in the 7th. The Redbirds together tallied 5 hits. Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, and Braxton Flahaut all had 1 hit. Kade Jensen had 2 hits with one being a 2 run homerun to left field. Nathan Wilkey pitched 2 innings, Kade Jensen pitched 3 innings, and Jaxon Lee pitched 2 innings. The Redbirds play a double header at Reed Custer at 10 am and 12pm this Saturday.