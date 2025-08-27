The Redbird Cross Country team competed at their first meet of the season against Seneca, Gardner South Wilmington, Reed Custer, Ottawa Wallace, and Wilmington. Libby Stipanovich placed 5th in the girls 2 mile race with a time of 14:49. On the boys side, Dean Carey came in 2nd with a time of 13:29, Lane Carey placed 6th running 14:36, and Abbott Lundberg placed 11th with a time of 15:20. Some more times of the night were Jace Lee running 17:11, Brayden Windberg with a 20:12, Logan Lapash 21:43, and Dawson Delong running the mile race with a 13:12.