CAMPUS DAYS IS COMING!

Mark your calendars and tell your friends — it’s almost time for Campus Days, and you won’t want to miss it!
AUGUST 15th, 16th, & 17th!
  • Small town charm meets big-time fun with:
  •  Softball kicking off at 9AM
  •  Ice-cold drinks from the beer truck
  •  Live music on Saturday from, Vinny Rink (2–5PM) & Soccer Moms (7–11PM)
  • Sunday, Tommy Edwards (3-7PM)
  •  Comfort Cookin’ Food Truck serving up local favorites
  •  A bounce house for the kids
  •  Plus, a gambling wheel for the grown-ups!

