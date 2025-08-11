GIBSON CITY – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 5 continues its search for 70-year-old David Jordan, wanted in connection with a shooting that injured two police officers in Gibson City, Ford County.

On August 9, 2025, at approximately 2:31 a.m., officers from the Gibson City Police Department (GCPD) and Ford County Sheriff’s Department (FCSD) responded to the 100 block of Ash Street in Gibson City for the report of a naked man, later identified as Jordan. While attempting to make contact with Jordan at his residence, a GCPD and a FCSD were both struck by gunfire. The GCPD and FCSD officers did not fire their weapons.

ISP requests that people and businesses in the area check their camera footage from the time of the incident to now and report any potential footage of Jordan by calling their local police or by submitting a tip on ISP’s Crime Tip website . Jordan should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public is asked to not approach him, but instead call 911.