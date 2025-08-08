Kevin E. Fogarty, 67, of Gardner, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2025, at his home in Gardner, following a series of recent medical issues.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Friday, August 22, 2025, at Hager Memorial Home, 201 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, IL. 60420. Family eulogies and remembrances will be at 5:00 P.M., also at Hager Memorial Home. Immediately following, family and friends are all invited to a Celebration of Kevin’s Life at the Dwight Country Club, 31577 N. 2400 East Road, Dwight, Il. 60420.

Kevin was born on November 2, 1957, in Peoria, Il., the son of the late Louis and Anita (Alfter) Fogarty.

Kevin is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Amy (Ryan) Christensen and Dr. Erin (John Paul Landers) Fogarty; his grandsons, Case, Caden and Cal Christensen, his beloved siblings, Pat (Brenda) Fogarty, Colleen (Al) Metzke, Kerry (Lisa) Fogarty, sister-in-law Kathy Fogarty, brother-in-law Barry Marsh, and many loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death and welcomed home by his parents, a sister, Alta Marsh, a brother, Rod Fogarty and nephew Bailey Beyers. Kevin also cared deeply for the Lyle and Marie Masching family and had so much love in his heart for his extended family.

Kevin graduated from Dwight Township High School in the Class of 1976. He spent most of his career working for R. R. Donnelley and Sons Company. He later worked for American Pest Control before retiring in 2017. Recently, during retirement, he enjoyed being part of the mowing crew at Dwight Country Club.

Family was most important to Kevin, and he loved nothing more than time with those he loved. He married Madelyn (Masching) Fogarty in 1979, and although the marriage wasn’t permanent, their relationship was and the two remained close, making their family a priority. Together they had two beautiful daughters who, along with their grandsons, were his world. He was found most often cheering on his grandsons at sporting events. Time spent on the golf course with family or friends was his perfect way to spend an afternoon no matter how frustrating the game. He loved Zoom calls with family and Sunday morning crosswords. Kevin had a talent for wood carving and created many pieces that will be treasured heirlooms by his family. He never knew a stranger and would strike up a conversation with everyone he met. If story telling were an art form, Kevin would be considered an artist and always loved to keep his audience entertained whether in everyday conversation or through his time performing with the Morris Theater Guild.

Kevin was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kevin’s name may be made to; Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House at Johns Hopkins, https://www.believeintomorrow.org/our-programs/childrens-house/, the Livingston County Humane Society, https://lchumanesociety.dog or to the family.

