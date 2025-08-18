2025 State Fair Results for Livingston County:

August 13, 2025

PONTIAC, Ill.—Attending the State Fair is a high achievement for local 4-H members. The Livingston County 4-H team announces results and congratulations to the 53 participants who worked so hard with their projects and attended the 2025 Illinois State Fair!

Any one interested in 4H is encouraged to join 4-H this fall! Registration begins October 1, and the enrollment fee has been waived for all new and returning members.

Find out more information about 4-H and get started with enrollment at go.illinois.edu/Livingston4H and contact Livingston County 4-H staff for assistance at 815-842-1776! If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please contact us. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.