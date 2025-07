Video Gaming Report for Dwight – June 25

Gamblers in Dwight wagered $928,329 in June, with $672,079 being returned to them in winnings.

This resulted in an increase in Net Terminal Income for Video Gaming Terminals in Dwight of $256,250 for June. Payouts of $82,352 went to Dwight businesses and $13,190 to the municipalities (village and county).

Net Terminal Income for December 2024 was $232,587.