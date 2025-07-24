Toolshed Talk: Use of Drones in Your Farming Operation

Come join the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) for a Toolshed Talk to learn about how drones can be used on your farm for crop scouting, chemical and fertilizer applications, and cover crop seeding. There will also be a demonstration to see a drone in action.

The Toolshed Talk will be on Thursday, August 21, 2025, from 8-10 am at Flanagan State Bank, 301 W Falcon Highway, Flanagan, IL. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. The presenters will be Eliza Smith, owner/operator of EJO Aerial Services and Jay Whalen, farmer in the Streator area. Listen and ask questions of our presenters and other farmers on how drones are useful in their operations.

RSVP by August 17, 2025, to Becky Taylor, Resource Conservationist with the Livingston County SWCD, at 815-844-6127, ext. 3 or rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net. Also, let Becky know of any questions you would like to have answered that day.