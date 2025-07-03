Summer fun continues at Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight

After a very busy June, Prairie Creek Public Library has another full slate of activities in July for children, teens, and adults. Some activities are already full, but the ones listed below still have space available.

A Puzzle Hunt for kids in grades K-5 will take place at 11 am Monday, July 7. Before kids can complete the puzzles, they must find the pieces, which have been hidden all over the library.

for kids in grades K-5 will take place at 11 am Monday, July 7. Before kids can complete the puzzles, they must find the pieces, which have been hidden all over the library. Teens can enjoy creating their own drawings on puzzles pieces. Once the pieces have been completed, they will be framed and displayed in the library.

Evening Storytimes will take place at 6 pm on July 7 and 21. This fun family time will include stories, craft, and activities for children and their caregivers to enjoy together.

will take place at 6 pm on July 7 and 21. This fun family time will include stories, craft, and activities for children and their caregivers to enjoy together. Cupcake Decorating for teens (grades 6-12) will be held at 11 am Tuesday, July 8. Teens will be provided with a plain cupcake to frost and decorate as they choose.

for teens (grades 6-12) will be held at 11 am Tuesday, July 8. Teens will be provided with a plain cupcake to frost and decorate as they choose. A lecture on the life of President James Garfield will be presented at 6 pm Wednesday, July 9, by Robert de Oliveira.

will be presented at 6 pm Wednesday, July 9, by Robert de Oliveira. Constellation Energy will present Fun with STEM at 11 am Thursday, July 10. Children will enjoy this time of learning with fun experiments. For adults, Constellation also will have representatives here to talk about employment opportunities .

at 11 am Thursday, July 10. Children will enjoy this time of learning with fun experiments. For adults, Constellation also will have representatives here to talk about . Morbid History will be presented by Lorrisa Julianus at 6 pm Thursday, July 10. This program will cover little-heard, spine-tingling stories from history that are not taught in history class.

will be presented by Lorrisa Julianus at 6 pm Thursday, July 10. This program will cover little-heard, spine-tingling stories from history that are not taught in history class. Stayin’ Fit and Active meets at 8 am every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for gentle exercises. However, on July 14, they will welcome yoga instructor Jennifer Connor who will lead chair yoga.

meets at 8 am every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for gentle exercises. However, on July 14, they will welcome yoga instructor Jennifer Connor who will lead chair yoga. The Great Smoothie Challenge for teens (grades 6-12) will begin at 1 pm Tuesday, July 15. Teens will be provided an assortment of ingredients, plus one secret ingredient to see who can make the best smoothies.

for teens (grades 6-12) will begin at 1 pm Tuesday, July 15. Teens will be provided an assortment of ingredients, plus one secret ingredient to see who can make the best smoothies. Unlock the Secrets of Sourdough will meet at 6 pm Wednesday, July 16. Jenna from the U of I Extension office will teach patrons what they need to know to make their own sourdough bread.

will meet at 6 pm Wednesday, July 16. Jenna from the U of I Extension office will teach patrons what they need to know to make their own sourdough bread. True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, July 17, to discuss the Menendez Brothers.

will meet at 6 pm Thursday, July 17, to discuss the Menendez Brothers. Kinzler’s Bakery will be onsite at 1 pm Friday, July 18, to sell breads and sweet treats. They also will be providing cookies for patrons to create ice cream sandwiches. However, this is by reservation only. To be added to the wait list in the event of cancellations, call the library,

will be onsite at 1 pm Friday, July 18, to sell breads and sweet treats. They also will be providing cookies for patrons to create ice cream sandwiches. However, this is by reservation only. To be added to the wait list in the event of cancellations, call the library, Allison Frizzel Piano Concert will begin at 6 pm Friday, July 18. Local resident Frizzell has studied and taught piano for years. She will provide patrons with this free concert.

will begin at 6 pm Friday, July 18. Local resident Frizzell has studied and taught piano for years. She will provide patrons with this free concert. Toons and Treats will return at 9 am Saturday, July 19. Children of all ages are invited to wear their pajamas and enjoy the simple pleasure of a sweet treat for breakfast and classic cartoons.

will return at 9 am Saturday, July 19. Children of all ages are invited to wear their pajamas and enjoy the simple pleasure of a sweet treat for breakfast and classic cartoons. Teens will create a Faux Stained Glass Craft at 11 am Thursday, July 24.

at 11 am Thursday, July 24. Children in grades K-5 will create a Spider-Man Hand Craft that will feature Spidey’s signature web-shooting motion.

that will feature Spidey’s signature web-shooting motion. Knit and Crochet Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, July 24. Crafters of all skill levels are welcome.

will meet at 6 pm Thursday, July 24. Crafters of all skill levels are welcome. A Chess Tournament will begin at 11 am Saturday, July 26. Players of all skill levels are invited to participate.

will begin at 11 am Saturday, July 26. Players of all skill levels are invited to participate. Storm Chasers of Illinois will present a program for the whole family at 6 pm Tuesday, July 29. This presentation is open to any child old enough to listen to the program without interruption. Patrons will learn about emergency preparedness, severe weather incidents in Illinois, and real-life storm chasing adventures, as well as see experiments such as tornado in a bottle.

will present a program for the whole family at 6 pm Tuesday, July 29. This presentation is open to any child old enough to listen to the program without interruption. Patrons will learn about emergency preparedness, severe weather incidents in Illinois, and real-life storm chasing adventures, as well as see experiments such as tornado in a bottle. Children’s performer Jim Gill will perform an interactive concert for children and their adults at 1 pm Wednesday, July 30.

will perform an interactive concert for children and their adults at 1 pm Wednesday, July 30. Harry Potter’s Birthday Party will take place at 1 pm Thursday, July 31.

Our Summer Reading program will wrap up on Friday, August 1, with our store for summer reading prizes for kids in grades K-5. The store also will be open on Saturday, August 2, for anyone unable to make it Friday. Winning raffle tickets for the adult challenge will be drawn on Friday, Aug. 1. Teens may turn in their Bookopoly for prizes at any point during July.

For more information or to register for any of these programs, please call 815-584-3061.