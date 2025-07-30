Submit photos that capture resilient spirit of Illinois agriculture

URBANA, Ill. — Have a farm photo that brings a smile every time it is shared? Inspire others and create more smiles by having that photo be part of the 2026 Seasons of Strength calendar from North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center and University of Illinois Extension.

The calendar will highlight the strength, beauty, and everyday moments of farm life in Illinois while also including important resources for mental health and stress relief.

Farming is a challenging but rewarding livelihood,” says Josie Rudolphi, assistant professor and Extension specialist, College of ACES. “As people flip through the calendar, they will visualize what it means to be an Illinois farmer and experience a bit of their lives month-to-month.”





Illinois Extension is asking Illinois farmers to submit photos to be considered for the 2026 calendar. Photographers whose submissions are accepted will receive five copies of the calendar and a gift card.

Specifically, the designers are looking for:

Landscape, equipment, and livestock photos that show the realities, possibilities, or beauty of agricultural work and life. Please refrain from including photos with people unless they are in the background and not recognizable.

Quotes and testimonials that are three to five sentences describing what the photo means to you and what it represents.

Photos that are at least 1650 x 1275 pixels; 150 pixels per inch; 6 MB

The deadline to submit photos for consideration is Sept. 1. By submitting a photo, you grant permission for it to be used in the calendar. All notifications for featured photos will be sent out by Oct. 1.

Get started by visiting the submission form at go.illinois.edu/FarmCalendar.

This project is funded by the USDA Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, under agreement number: 2020-70028-32728.