State Representative Dennis Tipsword Announces Re-Election Campaign

Metamora, IL – State Representative Dennis Tipsword (R-Metamora) today officially announced his campaign for re-election to the Illinois House of Representatives, seeking to continue representing the people of the 105th District and continue fighting for conservative principles in Springfield.

“Democrats in Illinois continue to raise taxes, increase the cost of living, empower criminals, and protect their own power – all of which drive our families and businesses out of state,” said Tipsword. “I’m running for re-election because we need someone who fights back. I’m proud of the work I’ve done to bring common sense to Springfield. I’ve stood firm against new taxes. We need to draw a hard line and cut spending.”

Since first taking office in 2023, Tipsword has made fiscal responsibility and public safety the cornerstones of his legislative agenda. He has refused to support bloated budgets and has consistently voted to protect taxpayers and small businesses.

“As a career police officer, I will continue to fight for our men and women in law enforcement. We must make sure they have the tools and resources they need to do their jobs safely and protect families and our communities,” Tipsword said. “Criminals must be held accountable. The catch-and-release system in Illinois needs to end. Public safety should never be compromised by political agendas.”

Tipsword also brings firsthand experience as a small business owner to his work in Springfield.

“I know how hard it is to run a business in Illinois. That’s why I’ve voted against tax increases and in favor of policies that support small businesses,” said Tipsword.

“I will always stand up for Illinois families, for a lower cost of living, for safe communities, and for small businesses,” said Tipsword. “I’m fighting to protect our values, defend our freedoms, bring real transparency to state government, and make sure your tax dollars work for you. It’s an honor to serve, and I humbly ask for your continued support in this election.”

Dennis and his wife, Betsy, have been married for 31 years. They are the proud parents of three children and grandparents of eight. In addition to serving as Chief Deputy of the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office with over 30 years in law enforcement, Tipsword is also a small business owner and active community member.

Voters can learn more about his campaign, sign up to volunteer, or contribute at dennistipsword.com.