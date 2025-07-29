Specialty Crop Production & Our Soils: A Women in Ag Meeting

Come join the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) for a Women in Ag Meeting: Specialty Crop Production & Our Soils. The meeting will be held on Thursday, September4, 2025, at the Livingston County Farm Bureau, 901 W Howard St, Pontiac, IL 61764. Registration and coffee will be at 8:30 am with the meeting starting at 9:00 am. Lunch is provided.

Engage with other women in a day of discussion and learning of conservation concepts, including specialty crop production and soils. You will hear from Nick Frillman with U of I Extension and Livingston County SWCD staff.

If you would like to attend this meeting, RSVP to Becky Taylor, Resource Conservationist, at 815-844-6127, ext. 3, or rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net, by August 25, 2025. There is no charge for this event. We hope to see many of you there.