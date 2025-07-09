SPECIAL JOINT MEETING OF THE BOARDS OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232 AND DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight High School Library on June 25, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

Board President Jaime Mallaney called the GS portion of the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen; Rod Kodat; Jaime Mallaney

ABSENT: Lori Bowman, Mark Christenson, Chuck Trainor (5:25 p.m.)

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal

EXECUTIVE SESSION (GS)

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Kodat, for the GS to go into Executive Session at 5:02 p.m. to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent in which case the basis for the findings shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. V oice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the HS portion of the meeting to order at 5:06 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: None

Elected Board Member Eric Scheuer was not in attendance at the May 7th Reorganizational Board Meeting and therefore needed to be sworn in and take the Oath of Office.

ROLL CALL at 5:09 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting (left at 5:58 p.m.); Erin Connor; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Eric

Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: None

EXECUTIVE SESSION (HS)

Moved by Sulzberger, seconded by Bunting, for the HS to go into Executive Session at 5:09 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act. V oice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

Thank-you cards were received from Stinnett and Kathleen Gettinger, and Linda Hansen, for the retirement gifts and party they received for their retirement.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORTS OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES (GS)

Mrs. Schultz reported that the enclosed spring benchmarking data from AimsWeb and MAP testing looked very good this year.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that the summer projects at the GS are moving along well this summer. The locker room floors are done and look fantastic. Painting has been done and lockers are being installed. Jack Connor is installing more vinyl plank flooring in the Library and Office; the cafeteria has been painted and the lighting project will start in the next couple of weeks. They should take about 2 weeks to install.

There was an issue with the water and sewer lines in the 2 Science classrooms and we had to cut into the floor to repair it.

Mr. DeLong stated that our financials look very good at the end of the year and we are projecting a surplus instead of the expected deficit in spending this year. He reported that both districts have applied for a REAP grant, which is a federal grant for rural districts. If we receive them, the GS would receive around $48,000 and the HS would get around $24,000. These would help to replace the Title II grants, which currently have not been funded for 2025-26.

Mr. DeLong reported on the final Tax Levy figures and tax rate from the local taxing authorities, noting that our rate has remained steady and that we did not increase it this year. He also reminded the Board that there is no monthly meeting in July. And finally he informed the Board that he now sits on the Futures Unlimited Board which serves Livingston County and the surrounding area.

REPORTS OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES (HS)

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that the lights have been replaced at the HS and they are working very well. The gym and Auditorium restrooms have been gutted and those will be done by the end of summer. However, we are experiencing supply chain issues with the HV AC project so that project might not be completed before school resumes. We anticipate the parts for the East wing will be in by October so we can get that 2part repaired and in good working order before winter. The boosters for the heat for the rest of the school will probably come in later and they will probably have to work nights or weekends to get that project completed.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that he anticipates a surplus at the end of the fiscal year. We had budgeted for a deficit but since we did not need to spend as much as predicted on the new practice facility we are looking better financially at the end of this year than we expected.

Mr. DeLong reported on the final Tax Levy figures and tax rate from the local taxing authorities, again noting that we have not raised our rates and in fact have lowered our rates drastically in the last few years.

CONSENT AGENDA (GS)

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the May 7, 2025 Special Joint Board Meeting

2) Minutes of the May 7, 2025 Special (Sine Die) Board Meeting

3) Bills

4) Authorize payment of Fiscal 2025 bills

5) Authorize payment of July 2025 bills

6) Authorize employment of New Faculty/Staff Members (2025-26)

7) Approve resignation, Lori Marques, Paraprofessional

8) Affirm retirement, Linda Hansen, Paraprofessional, May 27, 2025

9) Approve employment, Lyndie Shumaker, Paraprofessional

10) Approve employment, Amanda Redmann, Paraprofessional

11) Approve employment, Gunnar Tejes, Summer Tech

12) Approve employment, Ashley Henson, Full-Time Substitute

Mr. DeLong noted that we have spent $236 to date on attorney fees for a pending litigation.

CONSENT AGENDA (HS)

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the May 7, 2025 Special Joint Board Meeting

2) Minutes of the May 7, 2025 Special (Sine Die) Board Meeting

3) Bills

4) Authorize payment of Fiscal 2025 bills

5) Authorize payment of July 2025 bills

6) Authorize employment of New Faculty/Staff Members (2025-26)

7) Approve resignation, Tim Miller, Cross Country Coach

8) Approve employment, Tim Miller, Assistant Football Coach

9) Affirm retirement, Martha Cockerham, Paraprofessional, May 27, 2025

10) Approve resignation, Lori Schade, Bus Monitor

11) Approve employment, Corey Zamora, Math Teacher

12) Approve employment, Ashley Henson, Full-Time Substitute

13) Approve resignation, Dezi Leonard, Head Softball Coach

14) Approve resignation, Jamie Stanton, Assistant Softball Coach

15) Approve employment, Keli Gall, Cross Country Coach

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong held the second reading of PRESS Plus Policy 118 updates and asked for final approval.

These updates included language on AI and Title IX.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong reported that he has reviewed the past Executive Session minutes and advises the Boards to keep all of the past Executive Session Minutes to remain closed.

Mr. DeLong discussed the cost of both Boards continuing to absorb the credit card fees when families use RevTrak to pay for school lunches or registration fees. The GS Board has paid over $3,000 in those fees this year and the HS Board has paid over $1,500. Next year, RevTrak is imposing a $0.15 per charge fee on top of the percentage already charged. This will increase our costs by an estimated $200 per year for the GS and about $100 for the HS. Mr. DeLong asked the Board if they are willing to continue to cover this cost or if it is time to shift that burden to the families. Both Boards felt that it is time to move that over to the parents and we will move forward with that approach for the 2025-26 school year.

Mr. DeLong presented the annual Volunteer List for approval.

Mr. DeLong presented the renewal for our Property/Casualty/Liability/ Workman’s Comp. insurance from PSIC for both districts. The GS overall increase was 15% and the HS increase was 12%. He noted that costs do continue to rise annually; however, we have had several claims over the past couple of years.

The total cost for the GS renewal is $87,628.93. The total cost for the HS is $136,028.86.

Mr. DeLong presented the lists of Spring Extracurricular Personnel for the 2025-26 school year for both districts.

Mr. DeLong presented new Corporate Authorization Resolutions for Peoples National Bank of Kewanee.

These need to be renewed in order to get new Board Treasurer Stephanie Goetsch linked with our accounts at their bank.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Kodat, for the GS to go into Executive Session at 5:55 p.m. for self-evaluation, practices and procedures or professional ethics, when meeting with a representative of a statewide association of which the public body is a member; According to Section 2, subsection c, #16 of the Open Meetings Act. V oice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frauli, seconded by Bunting, for the HS to go into Executive Session at 5:55 p.m. for self-evaluation, practices and procedures or professional ethics, when meeting with a representative of a statewide association of which the public body is a member; According to Section 2, subsection c, #16 of the Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Hansen, to adjourn the GS portion of the meeting at 7:10 p.m. Voice vote.

All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Tjelle, seconded by Scheuer, to adjourn the HS portion of the meeting at 7:11 p.m. Voice vote.

All voted aye. Motion carried.