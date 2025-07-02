Streator Onized Credit Union (SOCU) recently presented a check for $2800mto the Village of Dwight. The donation will allow AED devices to be installed at both Renfrew and Garrett Park by the Village of Dwight Public Works.

Having an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) readily available in village parks can significantly increase the chances of survival for someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. In these critical moments, every second counts, and immediate access to an AED allows bystanders to deliver a potentially life-saving shock before emergency responders arrive. Placing AEDs in public spaces like parks ensures quicker response times, enhances community safety, and demonstrates a proactive commitment to public health. The AED enclosures will be locked and accessible with a combination. Upon calling 911 and giving the address of the park, 911 will be able to provide the combination to access the AED. We are grateful for SOCU and their donation of $2800 to cover the entire cost of this project.