Small Town Theatrics is gearing up for our 15th season where we will be presenting Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. We would love to partner with you for a feature if you have the space. Below is some additional information about the cast and the show.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “Out There,” observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

Small Town’s production features a 53-member cast led by Logan Arroyo of Tinley Park, as Quasimodo, Payton Fraser of Joliet, 2023 IHSMTA Best Actress, as Esmeralda, Derek Carlson of Coal City, as Phoebus, Collin Dames of Coal City, as Archdeacon Frollo, and Aidan Kostbade of Coal City, as Clopin. The rest of the company represents over twenty communities including your very own Ryan Bean from Dwight.