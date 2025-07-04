Reduce energy consumption and stay safe during summer heat waves

URBANA, Ill. — The first heat wave of the summer hit the Midwest earlier than usual this week, with a heat index forecast of up to 105 degrees, pushing many indoors to stay cool. All those air conditioning units running almost nonstop put pressure on the electrical grid and increase the risk of power outages. Take steps to stay safe and reduce the demand for electricity with resources from University of Illinois Extension.

More than 120 million Americans were under an extreme heat advisory or heat warning as of June 24, according to the NOAA National Weather Service. The heat index, humidity combined with the temperature, is expected to reach record daytime highs of 100 to 105 degrees with overnight temperatures of 75 to 85 degrees.

“There is a high-pressure weather system sitting over the Midwest and eastern part of the U.S. referred to as a heat dome, which is causing the excessive heat and minimizing wind and cloud cover,” said Jessica Rudnick, Illinois Extension climate resilience specialist. “These heat domes push warm air toward the ground, where it warms up more as it is further compressed and begins to feel hotter.”

Energy Use Tips

Powering air conditioning units puts a sudden strain on energy systems, especially from the afternoon to early evening when outdoor temperatures soar. Making small changes to conserve energy can help even out energy use, save money on your utility bill, and avoid service interruptions.

“Consider running major appliances like washing machines or the oven earlier in the day,” said Andrea Wagner, Extension sustainable energy specialist. “It’s a change in routine, but together those small steps to conserve energy are much less disruptive and dangerous than a full power outage.”

Other ways to reduce energy use during extreme temperatures include:

Turn up the thermostat by 2 degrees or more and program it to a higher temperature when no one is home.

Check that the HVAC system works well and consider purchasing a smart thermostat.

Turn off or disconnect electronics that are not in use, operate major appliances in the early morning or late evening, and use a countertop convection oven or air fryer instead of the oven.

Program smart devices to run appliances at off-peak times.

Use minimal lighting and close window coverings during the hottest part of the day, and use bathroom and kitchen fans to temporarily remove heat and humidity.

Find more energy efficiency and electrical safety tips at SafeElectricity.org.

Health and Safety Tips

Hot weather can lead to a rise in heat-related illnesses, and death rates tend to increase during and after heat waves. The heat can also affect air pollutants, leading to poor air quality and impacting vulnerable populations; check the NOAA air quality index. Those who work outdoors, children, seniors, and pregnant women are most vulnerable to serious heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

When possible, stay in air-conditioned spaces at home, a public space, or a designated cooling center. Check with your town or local health department for cooling centers in your area, find one using the 2025 Illinois Cooling Centers map, or explore options for these major metropolitan areas: Cook County, the Chicago Parks District, Springfield, Champaign-Urbana. Seniors can also contact the Illinois Senior HelpLine at (800) 252-8966 for assistance with locating senior centers and other cooling centers.

Those without air conditioning should use fans only if the indoor temperature is under 90 degrees, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At temperatures higher than that, fans can increase body temperature. Set ceiling fans to turn counterclockwise to create a cooling downdraft.

Watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion, including headache, nausea, dizziness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, elevated body temperature and decreased urine output; or heat stroke symptoms of confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech, hot and dry skin or profuse sweating, seizures, very high body temperature and coma. If someone is displaying symptoms, call 911 and move the person to a shaded, cool area. Give them liquids to drink and circulate air around them. Remove unnecessary clothing and apply cold compresses or splash cold water on the head, face, neck, armpits, and groin.

More hot weather health tips

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte-rich drinks and carry a refillable bottle. Avoid alcoholic beverages, coffee, and soda, which can be dehydrating.

Avoid or minimize physical exertion and take cool baths or showers.

Do not sit in a hot car, even for a short time, and never leave a child or pet in a hot car.

Avoid going out in the heat and direct sun. Try to schedule outside time during the coolest parts of the day, in the early morning or evening, and stay in the shade.

Wear loose, light colored cotton clothing and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Check on family members, friends, and neighbors to make sure they are safe.

To connect with Extension natural resources, environment, and energy staff about a program or for a consultation, visit go.illinois.edu/NREEstaff. Extension’s natural resources, environment, and energy program provides research-based education for awareness and action to sustain healthy environments and ecosystems that support quality living and resilient communities. Extension staff empower people across Illinois to make a difference through the Master Naturalists, Climate Stewards, and Watershed Stewards volunteer and training programs.

