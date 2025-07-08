Red Cross: Make an immediate difference by giving blood or platelets now

July 7, 2025 — The American Red Cross urges all donors to give blood or platelets now to keep the blood supply strong this summer. Type O blood products are most needed on hospital shelves – especially in the face of summer challenges that can quickly cause blood and platelet reserves to drop.

In addition to summer fun and holidays, severe summer weather can have a sudden impact on the ability to collect blood and platelets. Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are crucial this month to ensure blood products are constantly available in the weeks to come for all patients, including those in trauma situations that may require several lifesaving transfusions.

All blood types are needed, and donors who don’t know their blood type can learn it after donation. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, all who come to give by July 14, 2025, will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross x goodr sunglasses, while supplies last. Donors can personalize their one-of-a-kind shades with a blood type sticker that’s included! For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/goodr.

For those who come to give July 15-31, 2025, the Red Cross will say thanks with a Fandango Movie Reward by email. Use it to catch a summer blockbuster on the Red Cross! See RedCrossBlood.org/July.

July 7, 2025 — The American Red Cross urges all donors to give blood or platelets now to keep the blood supply strong this summer. Type O blood products are most needed on hospital shelves – especially in the face of summer challenges that can quickly cause blood and platelet reserves to drop.

In addition to summer fun and holidays, severe summer weather can have a sudden impact on the ability to collect blood and platelets. Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are crucial this month to ensure blood products are constantly available in the weeks to come for all patients, including those in trauma situations that may require several lifesaving transfusions.

All blood types are needed, and donors who don’t know their blood type can learn it after donation. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, all who come to give by July 14, 2025, will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross x goodr sunglasses, while supplies last. Donors can personalize their one-of-a-kind shades with a blood type sticker that’s included! For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/goodr.

For those who come to give July 15-31, 2025, the Red Cross will say thanks with a Fandango Movie Reward by email. Use it to catch a summer blockbuster on the Red Cross! See RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 7-31

Champaign

Champaign

7/30/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lodgic Coworking, 1807 S. Neil Street

Urbana

7/18/2025: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Urbana Rising Hope Church, 408 E. Illinois St

_______________

Fulton

Canton

7/25/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Canton YMCA, 1325 E Ash St

Lewistown

7/11/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lewistown Carnegie Library, 1126 N Main St

_______________

Iroquois

Gilman

7/10/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran, 116 N. Thomas

Watseka

7/29/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 301 S.Fourth

_______________

Livingston

Dwight

7/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 114 W Mazon Ave

Fairbury

7/23/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 701 North 7th Street

Flanagan

7/29/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 203 S. Main Street

Odell

7/23/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 108 Tremont Street

Pontiac

7/24/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pontiac Township Senior Community Center, 601 N Ladd Street

_______________

Logan

Lincoln

7/21/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Knights of Columbus, 217 Limit St

_______________

Mason

Havana

7/15/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 350 S Broadway

Manito

7/10/2025: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Forman Center, 308 S Harrison

_______________

McLean

Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center

1 Westport Ct., Bloomington, IL 61704

Sunday 7AM – 3PM

Monday 11:30AM – 7:30PM

Tuesday 11:30AM – 7:30PM

Wednesday 11:30AM – 7:30PM

Thursday 9AM – 5PM

Friday 7AM – 3PM

Saturday 7AM – 3PM

Bloomington

7/8/2025: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Compeer Financial, 1303 Leslie Dr

7/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1706 RT Dunn Dr.

7/16/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., State Farm b’link, 2702 Ireland Grove Rd.

7/19/2025: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic School, 1909 E Lincoln St

7/25/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bloomington YMCA, 202 St Joseph Dr

Le Roy

7/24/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 North Chestnut

Normal

7/11/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastview Christian Church, 1500 Airport Rd

7/14/2025: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 1700 N. Towanda Ave.

7/14/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 1700 N. Towanda Ave.

7/18/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Epiphany Catholic Church, 1002 E. College Avenue

7/30/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Activity and Recreation Center, 600 E. Willow St.

Saybrook

7/26/2025: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saybrook Christian Church, 104 N. Washington

_______________

Peoria

Peoria Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center

405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue, Peoria, IL 61605

Sun 7AM – 3PM

Mon 11AM – 7PM

Tue 11AM – 7PM

Wed 11AM – 7PM

Thu Closed

Fri 7AM – 3PM

Sat 7AM – 3PM

Bartonville

7/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 4501 S. Airport Rd

7/25/2025: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., IBEW Local 34, 4322 Ricketts Ave

Chillicothe

7/11/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Chillicothe Christian Church, 510 Frances Street

Dunlap

7/18/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dunlap Public Library, 302 N 1st St

Elmwood

7/18/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 802 W. Main

Hanna City

7/23/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12208 W. Farmington Rd, P. O. Box 388

Mapleton

7/31/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Camelot Clubhouse, 9278 W. Lake Camelot Dr

Peoria

7/12/2025: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Richwoods Christian Church, 8115 N. Knoxville

7/22/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6801 N Allen Rd

7/25/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holiday Inn and Suites Peoria at Grand Prairie, 7601 N. Orange Prairie Road

_______________

Tazewell

East Peoria

7/8/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Par-A-Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Blvd

7/30/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Embassy Suites, 100 Conference Center Dr.

Mackinaw

7/7/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 N Orchard

Morton

7/21/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 616 W David

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Blessed Sacrament School, 1020 S First St.

Pekin

7/17/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court St.

7/24/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of God, 2520 Maywood

Tremont

7/31/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 112 W Pearl St

Washington

7/14/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor

7/24/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Highview Christian Church, 403 James Pkwy

_______________

Woodford

Congerville

7/29/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Congerville Village Hall, 301 E. Lincoln Street

El Paso

7/16/2025: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., El Paso Community Building – South Pointe Park, 521 South Sycamore

Roanoke

7/9/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thompson Community Center, Victory St

