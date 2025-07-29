Preparing Pre-Teens and Teens for the Classroom Includes Immunizations

(StatePoint) Young people ages 7 to 18 are busy checking off their back-to-school or college lists. Visiting their pediatrician or family doctor to get up to date on immunizations should be part of that list. Immunizations will prepare their immune systems to recognize and resist viruses that spread quickly once classes begin. These are viruses that can lead to health issues like infertility, muscle paralysis, brain damage, blindness, deafness and cancer.

The recommended immunization schedule approved by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is based on ongoing review of the most recent scientific data and relies on two main factors: when the vaccine works best with your child’s immune system, and when they need protection most.

“Seeing your pediatrician to catch up on vaccinations helps keep classmates, teachers and others in the school community healthy, too.” says Rebekah Fenton, MD, FAAP, an adolescent medicine physician at a community health center in Chicago.

The AAP is sharing this information about recommended vaccines and the diseases they prevent:

Meningococcal Disease

At 11 or 12, your pre-teen should get their first dose of meningococcal vaccine to protect against meningococcal disease, a fast-acting disease that is life-threatening if not caught and treated within a few hours. Caused by bacteria that can infect the bloodstream, brain and spinal cord, anyone can get meningococcal disease. Among young people, it’s most common in babies and 16-20-year-olds. Infections are spread through close contact like coughing or kissing, and lengthy contact in spaces like college dorms.

Meningococcal ACWY (MenACWY) vaccine protects against four bacterial strains, labeled A, C, W and Y.

Meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine protects against another bacterial strain and is recommended for kids with certain chronic health conditions that make them more vulnerable or anyone 16-18 whose pediatrician recommends it.

Meningococcal ABCWY (MenABCWY) combines protection from MenACWY and MenB. If both vaccines are recommended at the same visit, it can be used instead of separate injections.





Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis

At 11 or 12, pediatricians give the Tdap booster to protect against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough). It’s a slightly different version of a vaccine your child received as a baby (DTaP), with lower doses of the diphtheria and pertussis vaccines. After this, they’ll need additional boosters every 10 years.

Tetanus is caused by exposure to naturally occurring bacteria in soil or dust through a break in the skin. Tetanus produces a toxin that causes painful muscle contractions. Also known as lockjaw, it can cause neck and jaw muscles to lock, making it hard to open the mouth or swallow.

Diphtheria causes serious throat infection, breathing problems and heart failure. The vaccine is a lifesaver. Before it existed, diphtheria killed 1 of every 5 kids infected.

Pertussis can cause a cough that won’t go away and sometimes vomiting or trouble breathing. The protection your teen got from their childhood vaccine starts to wear off around age 11, making the booster essential. Teens can easily spread the disease, including to infants, who are at even more risk.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

The HPV vaccine prevents genital warts and works well to protect against strains of the virus that cause more than 90% of six types of cancer, including cervical cancer, penile and anal cancers, and cancers of the mouth and throat. Vaccinating kids ages 9-12 allows them to build strong immunity against the virus before exposure. If they don’t get the first dose until age 15, they’ll need three doses.

Influenza

The flu is unpredictable and there is no way to know if your child will have mild illness and miss just a few days of school or if they will get seriously ill and need hospital care. But be wary. U.S. flu deaths in children broke records during the 2024-25 season, with at least 216 deaths. The AAP recommends flu shots annually for everyone 6 months and older to prevent severe illness.

COVID-19

Millions globally, including teenagers and children, have received the COVID-19 vaccine. If your child has never had this vaccine, their immune system won’t be ready to recognize and resist the virus that can lead to long-term problems associated with COVID.





Behind on Other Vaccines?

Delaying vaccines leaves your child vulnerable to preventable diseases. The AAP vaccine schedule is designed to prepare their body to resist contagious diseases as early and fully as possible. This keeps them healthy and active, instead of missing out while they’re sick.

Learn more about vaccines at www.HealthyChildren.org and catch up on those your child missed. Most vaccines can be given at the same time as others.

“Kids and teen’s bodies can handle multiple vaccines in a short time because their immune system is in constant learning mode. Vaccines help kids stay healthy by keeping them ahead of serious, preventable diseases,” says Dr. Fenton.

