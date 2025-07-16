Popular children’s musician to perform at Dwight’s library

Popular children’s musician and author Jim Gill will perform a concert at Prairie Creek Public Library, 501 Carriage House Lane in Dwight. The concert will begin at 1 pm Wednesday, June 30.

Jim’s songs are favorites of many children as well as teachers. Jim has unique credentials among children’s artists. His recordings and books are a reflection of his graduate studies in child development. Because he believes in the importance of play, each of his concerts is an active sing-along and clap-along event. He bangs out energetic rhythms on his banjo while the

audience claps and dances along.

The concert will feature songs and stories from Jim’s award-winning recordings and books for children, such as Silly Dance Contest, The Washing Machine, and May There Always Be Sunshine.

This concert is a free event and open to the public; however, you will need to register to save your spot. All children and their caregivers are welcome to attend this joyful show!

Please call 815-584-3061 or find the sign-up link on Facebook to reserve your space today.