Born November 2, 1947 in Joliet, Illinois, William Howard was a son of Robert and Helen (Olson) Gill. He was raised and educated in Wilmington where he played both football and baseball for the Wilmington Wildcats, and he later graduated from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1966. Following High School, Bill served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era until his honorable discharge from service. On August 2, 1969, he married Mary Ann Zilske at Saint Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington, and together they shared 55 years of marriage and friendship.

Bill worked for the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant before gaining employment with Commonwealth Edison, working for both the Will County Station in Joliet and Collins Station in Morris until his retirement in 1999. He was a dedicated employee who established many long lasting friendships with his fellow co-workers. Not one to sit idle, Bill continued to work after retiring for several years with Louis-Dreyfus Grain Terminal in Morris, Illinois and finally for CHS/Elburn in Morris.

He was someone who enjoyed staying busy, especially by giving his time to support local organizations and sports. Bill served on the Grundy County 4-H Fair Board and supported groups like the Grundy County Community Hospice and was a founding member of the Beth Ann Miller Health Foundation. He truly found his passion in supporting youth athletics, coaching for both the Grundy County Chiefs football team and the Diamond Renegades baseball team, and score keeping for the Coal City Coaler high school football team for decades. And, though he was a proud Wilmington Wildcat in his youth, Bill found that he bled green and gold for Coal City while supporting his children, and later his grandchildren, in their school activities.

He was a great fan of racing, whether it was attending the Midget or Stock Car races locally or attending the Indianapolis 500 or NASCAR races at the Joliet Speedway. Bill was comfortable out in nature, spending countless hours at the Coal City Area Club fishing and boating, or in the comfort of his own home watching his TV or researching his family history. Bill also had a flair for cooking, dedicating himself to preparing his famous chili for the football coaches and family throughout the season, or his signature spaghetti dinner for his family at home.

It was with his family where he was happiest, giving as much of himself to his children, and later his grandchildren, that he could. Bill was the proudest grandfather in the stands when he could be there to support his grandsons. He was a wonderful provider for his family, ensuring that they could enjoy vacations as often as possible, and he looked forward to hosting family gatherings in his home. Bill was most fortunate to marry his best friend and companion, supporting one another in all of their endeavors. His quiet and gentle demeanor was a comfort to many, which made the times when he spoke up all the more impactful. Though gone from our sight, Bill’s legacy will continue to resonate with all those who knew and loved him, and they can find comfort that he is again reunited with the love of his life, Mary Ann.

Survivors include his two children: Ann Gill of Coal City and Bill Gill of Diamond; two grandsons: Hunter and Ryder Gill; brothers and sisters-in-law: Amy Gill of Heyworth, Illinois, Gerard Zilske of St. Louis, Missouri, Carol (Pete) Peterson of Oakland, Arkansas, Thomas (Betty) Zilske of Wilmington, and Scott (Deb) Stickel and Jim Rodawold, both of Wilmington; nieces and nephews: Nikki (Joe) Porter of St. Louis, Lisa Peterson of Arkansas, Heather Zilske of Braceville, Karl (Michelle) Zilske of Bradley, Adam (Melissa) Zilske of Manhattan, Kyle (Stephanie) Stickel, and Ben (Taylor) Stickel, both of Wilmington, Alana Stickel of Chicago, Ashley Rodawold of Joliet, Andy Rodawold of Chicago, Jake Rodawold of Wilmington, Bobby (Kelly) Gill, and Jacqueline (Brooks) Heider; aunts and uncle: Carol Zang, Rosemary Gill, and Kenny and Doris Olson; as well as his special friends, John and Nancy Yanites of Morris.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Mary Ann Gill, on August 29, 2024; his brother, Robert Gill; his mother and father-in-law, Karl and Eleanore Zilske, and three sisters-in-law, Maggie Stickel, Katie Rodawold, and Sharon Zilske; one nephew, Tim Stickel, and one niece, Antonia Zilske.

Per Bill’s wishes, cremation rites are being accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway Street, in Coal City on Monday, August 4, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Ken P. Miller.

Bill will be privately laid to rest with full military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood with his wife.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Bill’s memory to the Coal City Unit #1 Educational Foundation, PO Box 177, Coal City, IL 60416.

