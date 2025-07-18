Sue Ann Ryan, 83, passed away very peacefully on July 9, 2025, at Coral Oaks Senior Living in Palm Harbor, Florida, which was her cherished home for the last 8 years.

Sue was born in Streator, Illinois on January 5,1942, to Andrew and Margaret (Dawson) Juricek. She attended St. Stephen’s Grade School and graduated from Streator High School-class of 1960. After high school she worked at the Lipton Tea Company in Streator. She married Maurie Ryan on October 12, 1963, and they began their life together in Mt. Prospect, Illinois. They had two children, Kelly and Kevin, and moved to Kinsman, Illinois in 1974 where they owned and operated the beloved Ryan’s Pub for 25 years. They retired and moved to Peoria, Illinois for 15 years and then moved to Palm Harbor, Florida, where they were known for their love of dancing any chance they got. Maurie preceded Sue in death on February 14, 2017.

Sue was a stay-at-home Mom while her children were young and later held jobs at the Mazon State Bank and Deerbrook Nursing Home, along with supporting Ryan’s Pub in various ways. Over the years she was also a devoted caregiver for husband, Maurie, through various health challenges.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurie; son, Kevin; and sister, Pat Dent. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Jeff) Heckman of Peoria, Illinois, and grandson, Derek (Grace Arenas) Heckman of Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Sue will always be remembered for her strong faith in Jesus Christ and her “Attitude of Gratitude” toward life. She was eternally thankful for the lifetime of special memories with family and so many friends.

A graveside inurnment (burial) ceremony will be held for both Sue and Maurie together at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Ransom, Illinois, at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to a charity or cause of the donor’s choice.