Richard Kilmer, 90, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 1:40 A.M. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at The Arc of Dwight in Dwight, Il.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Hager Memorial Home, 201 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, Il. 60420. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 P.M. also at the funeral home. Interment will be at Ward Cemetery.

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Richard was born on May 9, 1935, in Streator, Illinois. The son of Verl Arthur and Mildred L (Pool) Kilmer. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Mary Ellen Briner on November 8, 1951, in Florissant, MO.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Kilmer, and four children, Sharon (Kent) Danielson of Marseilles, IL, DeAnn (Rev. Stephen) Walsh of Springfield, MO, Darryl (Kaye) Kilmer of Verona, IL and Kathy (Walter) Sancken of Saunemin, IL; eleven grandchildren, Jeanette McCloskey, Brian McCloskey, Barbara (Jonathan) Schlueter, Stephanie (Matthew) Polites, Kelly (Jess) Heugel, Daniel (Erin) Kilmer, Thomas (Emily) Kilmer, Timothy (Melissa) Kilmer, Laura (Ben Spalter) Sancken, Alison Sancken, Bradley Sancken and twenty-two great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, younger sister Joyce Oberholtzer, nephew Kenneth Oberholtzer, and daughter-in-law Jane Kilmer.

Richard was a well-known farmer in the area with a great passion for the farm. When he was four years old, an article in the newspaper said “He is particularly interested in modern farm machinery.” That interest never waned. Through the years, his wife, son, and two grandsons joined him in the farming operation that he started with just one old crank tractor. In the early years, he worked as a welder at Caterpillar to earn money to buy necessary farm equipment and launch his farm career. He continued to farm until he could no longer climb the ladders into the equipment and then he could frequently be seen being productive on the lawn mower.

He earned his private pilot license and, along with his wife, flew their Cessna airplane to many International Flying Farmer events. Over the years they flew coast to coast and from Canada to Costa Rica in their single engine airplane. Richard served as the Illinois Flying Farmer President and helped host fly-ins at the Dwight airport. He and Mary made many lifelong friends through Flying Farmers and enjoyed many great adventures together.

Richard also served for many years on the Ward Cemetery board.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Richard’s name may be made to Ward Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.