Larry Joe Davis, 69, of Dwight passed away due to health issues on July 15, 2025 in Bloomington. He was born March 4, 1956 in Pontiac.

The son of the late Marilyn and Don Davis, Larry grew up with his brothers, Dave (deceased) and Ron, and his sister Deb Branz. He created a loving family of his own with Sandy Davis (deceased), survived by his daughters Kelly DeMarse, Kristy Nash, his son Kevin Davis, three grandchildren—Cayden Sassenger, Carson DeMarse, Kelsey DeMarse, all of whom he loved very much.

Larry was a Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Vikings, and NASCAR fan. He liked following games and races closely on tv and AM radio. He grew up a hard-working man farming and working in manufacturing until he retired. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, planting a garden, and spending time with his family.

He will be remembered for his friendly personality and sense of humor and for always going out of the way to help others.

He wished to donate his body for medical studies, so a celebration of life will be held instead of services on Sunday, August 24 at Bob and Ringo’s in Pontiac, IL 12pm to 4pm.