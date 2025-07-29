Mr. James L. Anderson, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 27, 2025, surrounded by his family at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, Il.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Hager Memorial Home, 201 West Mazon Ave. Dwight, Il. 60420. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 2, 2025, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at McDowell Cemetery in Dwight, Il.

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

James was born on September 14, 1947, in Streator, Illinois. The son of LeRoy and Jane (Lewis) Anderson, He was united in marriage to Donna Lyn Quayle on August 22, 1970, in Streator, Il.

James is survived by his loving wife, Donna Lyn Anderson, His two children: Tina (Chuck) Butterbrodt of Dwight, IL. and Mike (Sue) Anderson, of Grand Rapids, MI., His four grandchildren; Chloe Butterbrodt, Carter (Maya Harwood) Butterbrodt, Carley Anderson and Trevor Anderson, and one great grandson; Sawyer Yegge, His siblings; Lee (Mary) Anderson, Connie Kinkade, Janice Murphy and Tom (Molly) Anderson, sister-in-law, Sandey Anderson, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Sue Ely and Martha Hooker, a brother, Kenny Anderson and brothers-in-law; Jim Hooker, John Ely, Dave Murphy and Brad Kinkade.

Jim was a proud Army Veteran. Jim worked at Riber Construction and farmed in the Dwight area. After retirement he worked at the Dwight Country Club.

Jim was active in the Dwight Community; he was a member of the Lions Club and the Dwight Harvest Days Committee. He coached youth baseball. He was a strong supporter of the sports programs and both schools in Dwight. He was involved with the Dwight Sports Boosters and enjoyed taking tickets at the High School Basketball games.

Memorial donations in James’ name may be made to the Dwight Sports Boosters.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.