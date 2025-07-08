Obituary for Antoinette (Toni) Budzius (Mustari) July 19, 1930 – July 1, 2025

Antoinette (Toni) Marie Budzius (Mustari), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in Austin, Texas, on July 1, 2025, surrounded by her four loving sons. She was 94 years old.

Born on July 19, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, “Momma Toni” as she was fondly called by friends of her sons, was a force of love, strength, and energy who dedicated her life to raising her family with warmth, humor, and unwavering devotion. Alongside her husband, Leonard Raymond Budzius, she raised four sons in Dwight, Illinois, creating a home filled with joy, tradition, and legendary Italian cooking. She was known throughout town for her homemade pizza, and her Sunday dinners were a treasured ritual for her boys and their families.

Toni had a passion for golf and embraced the game with the same determination she brought to motherhood. A regular at Dwight Country Club, she played often and rarely missed a fairway. She could throw a football, fire a fastball, and match her sons’ enthusiasm for sports every step of the way. She loved traveling across Illinois with her children to attend junior golf tournaments, Little League games, and every sporting event in which they participated.

Beyond the golf course and kitchen, Toni’s creativity shined. She found immense joy in making and painting pottery, and her hands were rarely still. Every grandchild received a handmade baby blanket crafted with love, care, and tradition. She was especially passionate about jewelry making and was a proud, active member of the Beading Club in Sun City West, Arizona. Her designs reflected her vibrant spirit and attention to detail. She also had a wonderful love for playing cards two to three times per week with her friends.

Toni also enjoyed community bingo nights, volunteering at junior golf tournaments, and staying deeply involved in the lives of her children. Those that have been around Toni for even a brief period of time, have been blessed by her quick wit and rolodex of some of the best “one-liners” ever heard, and always delivered with perfect timing and poise.

Toni is survived by her four loving sons: