National Adaptive Soccer Camp Comes to Chicago

UASA Hosts Recreation Sessions in Northbrook During Disability Pride Month

Local players with disabilities encouraged to register by July 18

Northbrook, IL – July 2025 – This summer, Chicago becomes the newest host city for the United Adaptive Soccer Association’s flagship event: the 2025 United Adaptive Soccer Camp.

Held during Disability Pride Month, the national camp brings together over 70 athletes with disabilities from more than 20 states, representing six adaptive soccer disciplines: Amputee, Cerebral Palsy (CP), Dwarfism, Intellectual Disability (ID), Power Soccer, and Pan-Disability Recreation.

This is the first time the national event will take place in Illinois, following successful clinics in Greensboro, San Antonio, and Los Angeles.

Event Details

Camp Dates: July 25-27, 2025

Location: North Shore SportsCenter, 1900 Old Willow Rd, Northbrook, IL

Recreation Sessions: 5:00-6:00 PM each evening (Free, Open to Local Players)

Registration Deadline: July 18, 2025

Registration Link: unitedadaptivesoccer.com/adaptive-soccer-camp-2025

Local Players Invited: Free Rec Sessions Still Open!

While competitive roster spots are filled, UASA is calling on local families, schools, and community groups to join the Recreation sessions, welcoming new and experienced players of all ages and disability identities.

These evening sessions offer a fully inclusive, non-evaluative environment, where players can try adaptive soccer, connect with mentors, and enjoy the game – no experience required.All equipment is provided, including adaptive gear for players who use wheelchairs, prosthetics, orthotics, or need modifications.

“Our goal is to create an environment where all may play,” said Joslynn Bigelow, President of UASA.

“This camp creates a space where athletes with disabilities are not ‘inspirational stories’ – they are soccer players, allies, and developing leaders. Local athletes can expect flexible programming and disability mentorship.”

Built for Growth, Not Charity

As a national backbone organization for adaptive soccer, UASA builds long-term systems of access – not one-off experiences. This includes:

● Offering free, multi-role programming for players, coaches, and referees

● Prioritizing disability-affirming language and leadership

● Advocating for equity and excellence in sport

UASA encourages media to focus on access, agency, and representation, rather than “feel-good” tropes. Coverage should center disabled athletes as competitors and change-makers.

“Because soccer adapts – and so should you.” – Joslynn Bigelow, 2025

Highlights:

● 70+ athletes from 20+ states

● 6 disability soccer pathways represented

● First time hosted in Illinois

● Evening sessions free and open to local players

● All equipment provided

About United Adaptive Soccer Association

Founded in 2023, the United Adaptive Soccer Association (UASA) connects and elevates disability soccer across the U.S. From Recreation to Competitive, UASA supports players, coaches, families, and stakeholders through partnerships, free programming, and long-term advocacy.

In 2025, UASA is advancing its national footprint through training, talent identification, and cultural transformation, making adaptive soccer not just more available, but more visible.

unitedadaptivesoccer.com | instagram.com/unitedadptivesoccer | facebook.com/unitedadaptivesoccer