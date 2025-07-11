Mystery Promo Revealed – Joliet Slammers Partner With Pabst Light To Attempt World Record

Mystery Promo Revealed: Joliet Slammers announce “The Wiener Drop”

JOLIET, IL – On Tuesday, July 22nd, the Joliet Slammers are partnering with Pabst Light to attempt the world record for most hot dogs dropped by helicopter in one hour to celebrate the brand’s newest beer release. The Slammers will be dropping 2,600 packaged hot dogs for fans to enjoy in between one of the games’ inning breaks.

To really get the party started, the Slammers and Pabst Light are excited to kick off this night with a $2.60 ticket special! Starting today, fans can get their $2.60 tickets for any lawn or infield reserved seat for the night when using the promo code WIENER26 online at jolietslammers.com or at the Slammers Box Office. The ticket special starts now and will end on Monday, July 21st at 11:59pm.

Along with the regularly scheduled food and drink deals the Slammers have on Tuesdays, they will be offering Pabst Light Cans for only $2 to celebrate the recent release of Pabst Light.

“We’ve done a lot of wild promotions at the ballpark — but dropping 2,600 hot dogs from a helicopter for fans to eat to attempt a world record? That’s a new one, even for us,” said Night Train Veeck, Slammers EVP and Owner. “Partnering with Pabst Light to celebrate their new beer in the most absurd, delicious way possible just felt right. We’ve got beer, baseball, hotdogs, and helicopters…and at $2.60 for a ticket, what more do you need for a great Tuesday night in Joliet?”

“There really isn’t a better trio than beer, hotdogs and baseball. When you think of eating a hotdog or being at a baseball game your first thought is probably “man, a beer would be pretty nice right now.” So, hearing the Slammers team wanted Pabst Light to be involved with this world record breaking idea we had to jump on. 2,600 hotdogs raining down, $2 Pabst Lights and tickets at just $2.60… It doesn’t get much better.” – Hunter Cox Pabst Brand Manager

The newly revealed Wiener Drop will take place at Slammers Stadium during their game against the Gateway Grizzlies on Tuesday, July 22nd at 6:35pm.

All ticket plans, groups, suites and single game tickets are available for the 2025 season! To see the full 2025 Schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today! We can’t wait to see you.