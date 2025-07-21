Morris Hospital and YMCA Announce Free Community Wellness Programs for August

July 21, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA have announced their line-up of free community programs during August. Programs are held at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris, and do not require YMCA membership to participate.

As part of the Healthy Happens Here series, Morris Hospital Registered Nurse and General Educator Brenda Walsh will present Stroke Education on Tuesday, August 12 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Participants will learn about stroke signs and symptoms and the importance of early intervention, which can be critical to survival and outcome for someone experiencing a stroke.

To register for Stroke Education, call the Y at 815-513-8080 or register online at www.morrishospital.org/events and select the category Education Classes at the YMCA.

On Tuesday, August 19, a registered dietitian from Morris Hospital will present “Eating on a Budget” from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to plan and prepare budget-friendly meals, along with tips for grocery shopping on a budget.

To register for the nutrition program, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.