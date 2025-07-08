Morris Hospital Adds Pelvic Health Therapy

July 7, 2025 – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering a new pelvic health therapy program to assist women who are experiencing pelvic pain, bladder or bowel concerns, and other conditions associated with pelvic floor dysfunction. The specialized service utilizes physical therapy modalities to help women retrain the deep muscles supporting the bladder, bowel, and sexual health.

According to Morris Hospital Physical Therapist and Pelvic Health Clinician Sarah Whiteside, pelvic floor dysfunction can occur as a result of pregnancy, surgical scar tissue, tailbone injury, heavy lifting, or straining during high demand fitness pursuits.

“Pelvic pain and bladder or bowel leakage are never normal and shouldn’t be ignored,” said Whiteside. “For anyone dealing with issues like bladder leaks, pelvic pain, or core weakness, pelvic floor physical therapy can be life-changing. We treat the root cause, not just the symptoms, so patients can get back to living confidently and comfortably.”

Female diagnoses and symptoms currently being treated through the Morris Hospital pelvic health program include bladder dysfunction, associated pain syndromes, bowel dysfunction, pelvic organ prolapse, and pelvic, vulvar, urethral, and vaginal pain syndromes. This can include urinary urgency and incontinence; interstitial cystitis/painful bladder syndrome; pain in the tailbone, lower abdomen, lower back, groin, buttock or hip; chronic constipation; difficulty passing a bowel movement and incomplete emptying; increased bowel urgency and fecal incontinence. Services will eventually expand to include men’s pelvic health concerns.

According to Whiteside, therapy addresses dysfunction in these areas through the utilization of internal and external therapies, functional retraining activities, therapeutic exercises, and education. The personalized, one-on-one physical therapy sessions are provided in a private setting tailored to each patient’s symptoms and health goals.

Six physical therapists from Morris Hospital have completed training in pelvic health therapy through the Herman & Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute.

“While we can’t always cure the condition, there’s a lot we can do through specialized physical therapy to strengthen and relax the pelvic floor, reduce pain, and improve bowel and bladder function,” said Whiteside.

Pelvic health therapy is available at the Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine physical therapy locations at 1051 W. U.S. Route 6, Morris, and 1305 Gemini Circle, Suite 3, Ottawa. A physician’s referral is required for physical therapy services.

For more information about pelvic health therapy, call 815-942-8301 or 815-431-9980.