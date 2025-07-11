Livingston County residents gathered Tuesday, July 8 at the Odell Community Building to hear summaries by local non-profit groups of the services they provide and the ongoing funding challenges they face.

The July Forum included speakers from the following organizations:

Boys and Girls Clubs of Livingston County, Jody Martin

Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, Michelle Evans

Salvation Army Corps and Social Service, Ron Baker

United Way of Livingston County, Deb Howard

The Livingston County Forum Series will continue periodically, allowing county residents to learn what non-profit groups services are available, how they are funded, how to utilize their services and how you can volunteer or support their mission.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9.