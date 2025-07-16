Schedule

Check out the schedule for the 2025 Livingston County Ag Fair and support the kids while they exhibit their projects and show their animals. Also, be sure to come out and enjoy the evening entertainment.

Gate Admission

All Children 10 & Under Admitted Free

Adult (over 10) Before 4:00 P.M. (Everyday) — $5

Adult (over 10) After 4:00 P.M. Thursday — FREE

Adult (over 10) After 4:00 P.M. (Wednesday, Friday & Saturday) — $15

Senior Citizen (over 60) all times — $2

Adult (over 10) Season Pass — $30

Senior Citizen (over 60) Season Pass — $8

Junior Exhibitor Pass — $25

Wednesday, July 16th

7:30 A.M. — Flag Raising By American Legion

8:00 A.M. — Sheep Show in the Byrne Building

9:00 A.M. — Horticulture, Floriculture, Herb Gardening, Crops, Plant & Soil Science in the Humiston Building

TBD — Herb Gardening, Entomology, Geology, Natural Resources, Forestry, Sports Fishing, Wildlife, Camping, and Shooting Sports

9:30 A.M. — Dairy Show in the Show Barn

TBD — Electricity, Small Engines, Tractor Care, Animal Science, Vet Science, Small Pets, Intercultural, Citizenship, Public Adventures, Service Learning, Journalism, Communications, Leadership, Theater Arts, Consumer Education, Health, Child Development, Foods, Workforce Prep and Clover Challenge

1:00 P.M. — Goat Show in the Bryne Building

1:30 P.M. — Beef Fitting & Grooming in the Show Barn

TBD — Clothing in the Fair Office

TBD — Welding, Woodworking & Interior Design in Humiston Building

2:00 P.M.–4:00 P.M. — Open Adult Entry Check-in at the Humiston Building

3:00 P.M. — Dog Show in the Show Barn

4:30 P.M. — Open Adult Judging in the Humiston Building

7:00 P.M. — King & Queen Crowning and Scholarship Presentations in the Grandstand Area

7:30 P.M. — Livingston County Ag Fair Rodeo by Rogue Rodeo in the Grandstand Area

Thursday, July 17th

8:00 A.M. — Swine Show in the Show Barn

8:00 A.M. — Rabbit Show in the Byrne Building

10:00 A.M. — Horse & Pony Show in the Grandstand Area

TBD — Photography in the Humiston Building

1:00 P.M. — Read-A-Book and Do-Your-Own Thing in the Humiston Building

1:00-4:00 P.M. — Agri-town in East Pavilion

2:00 P.M. — Pheasant & Quail Show in the Bryne Building

5:30 P.M. — Ag Games in the Grandstand Area

Friday, July 18th

8:00 A.M. — Beef Showmanship Show in the Show Barn

8:00 A.M. — Beef Heifer Show in the Show Barn & Beef Steer Show in the Show Barn 1 hour after completion of the Beef Heifer Show

9:00 A.M. — Cake Decorating and Decorated Cookie Judging in the Fair Office

8:30 A.M. — Rooster Crowing Contest in the Byrne Building

TBD — Aerospace in the Humiston Building

9:00 A.M. — Poultry Show in the Byrne Building

TBD — Rocket Launch in the Grandstand Area

TBD — Style Review (Pavillion)

TBD — State Fair Sign-Up at Humiston Building

1:00-4:00 P.M. — Agri-town in East Pavilion

4:30 P.M. — Kiddie Tractor Pull in the Show Barn by the Livingston County Farm Bureau

6:15 P.M. — Live Decorated Cake Auction in the Grandstand Area

6:30 P.M. — Tractor Pulls in the Grandstand Area by “Illini State Pullers”

8:30 A.M. — Cat Show in the Sheep Barn

9:30 A.M. — Master Showmanship in the Show Barn

1:00 P.M. — Swine, Rabbit, Poultry, Milk, Wether, & Beef Livestock Sale in the Show Barn

TBD — State Fair Sign-Up in Humiston Building

3:00 P.M. — Junior Premium Money May Be Available at the Fair Office

3:00–5:00 P.M. — Release of Exhibits

7:00 P.M. — Live Chainsaw Carving Auction in the Grandstand Area

7:30 P.M. — Demo Derby by Ramer Race Promotions in the Grandstand Area







