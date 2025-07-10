JUNIORS EXERCISE THEIR SKILLS AT NATIONAL JUNIOR SHORTHORN SHOW & YOUTH CONFERENCE

Jackson Bunting, of Emington, and sales partner Maddox Reedy compete and take top honors at 2025 National Show in the Team Salesmanship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 30, 2025)– Junior Shorthorn enthusiasts gathering from 32 states competed in the 2025 National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference in Grand Island, Neb., June 21- June 28. Juniors competed not only with their animals but showed off their talents when competing in different individual, team, and state contests.

In Transova’s Team salesmanship exhibitors in teams of two are tasked with working together to market a product to prospective buyers (The judges). In the senior division, the exhibitors were given a scenario to present a business plan for a bank loan. The Intermediate division were to sell a TransOva product or service to a panel of judges. Prospector I and II divisions had the objective to sell an animal they had brought to the show. Exhibitors were judged based on speaking participation of both team members, poise/skill in the presentation, teamwork, appearance of the animal and overall impact of the sell.

Executive Secretary/CEO of the American Shorthorn Association, Montie Soules, explained in an interview that, “The National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference is every bit as much about the contests and the educational aspect from that as it is the cattle show. The youth of this breed pride themselves in participating in a number of contests. This provides leadership and communication skills for those junior exhibitors that will advance them in their lifelong goals. One of the things that I am most proud of about this event is the high participation percentage that we have in our contests. Our junior board and staff have made it a point to try and provide new and updated contests that challenge the junior members with the technology available in today’s world. This prepares Shorthorn youth for their future.”

Receiving top honors in the Prospector I age division (age 9 and under) was:

Knox Neumayr and Kamryn Thomas, Texas Alden Vaughn and Lane McDonald, Iowa Rylee Jo and Payton Helsinger, Ohio Delilah and Genevieve Barber, Maryland Ethan Benes and Brock Ruby, Nebraska

In the Prospector II age division, (10-12 years old) was:

Sam Parker & Kelby Worthington, Oklahoma Grady and Kanin Wasland, South Dakota Kinsey and Khloe Thomas, Texas Brody Grathwohl and Grace Meier, Kansas Maddox Reedy and Jackson Bunting, Illinois

Intermediate age division, (13 – 16 years) was:

Josie and Ryder Heter, Kansas Joshua Blakeman and Emma Helsinger, Ohio Bridgette Cover and Murphy Fahrmeier, Missouri Evelyn Hill and Lindsay Jester, Indiana Reagan Ferris from Indiana and Sheridan Soules from Oklahoma

Senior age division, (17 -21 years) was:

Ashton Bain and Tatumn Poff of Ohio Emma Roberts and Lexi Lane, Oklahoma Kealyn Cahoon and Layne Meek, Montana Clay Lynn and Victoria Thompson, Alabama Julia Lyons and Keely Everson, Wisconsin

For more information and a complete list of activities, sponsors, contests, and winners, visit www.shorthorn.org or contact the ASA at 816-599-7777 or shelby@shorthorn.org.

