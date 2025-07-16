“As part of the Jesse Jackson Jr. for Congress 2026 Exploratory effort, it is my intention to secure a place on the ballot by authorizing the circulation and collection of 10,000 signatures for nominating petitions, commencing on August 5th, and to register 5,000 new voters in the Second Congressional District,” said Jackson.

Jackson previously represented the people of the 2nd Congressional District for 17 years, from 1995 until 2012. As Congressman, Jackson brought more than $968 million dollars in grants to the District and was known as a results-driven member of Congress.

His accomplishments included establishment of a national park in Pullman, providing freshwater to Ford Heights, purchase of 4,000 acres to build an inaugural airport, building a dozen new metro stations from Hyde Park to 93rd Street, changing municipal zip codes, and providing signage to identify towns and villages along the Bishop Ford Freeway and I-57.

“His lifelong experiences as a social justice warrior and his multi-variegated accomplishments as a 17-year-long member of Congress make Jesse Jackson, Jr. the most qualified and ready- made of all the candidates who have announced their candidacy for Congress in the Democratic Primary election in 2026,” said U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush.