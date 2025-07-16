In response to draft effort, Jesse Jackson Jr. forms Exploratory Committee to consider 2nd Congressional District run
CHICAGO, July 15, 2025 – In response to an effort by retired U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush and a growing number of political and community leaders to draft him into the race for Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District seat, former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. today announced he is taking steps with a team of supporters to form an Exploratory Committee for a potential campaign.
Friends of Jesse Jackson Jr. for Congress 2026 Exploratory Committee has filed a statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission and the required compliance paperwork with the Department of the Treasury to begin raising the resources and building the infrastructure required for a professional campaign.
“As part of the Jesse Jackson Jr. for Congress 2026 Exploratory effort, it is my intention to secure a place on the ballot by authorizing the circulation and collection of 10,000 signatures for nominating petitions, commencing on August 5th, and to register 5,000 new voters in the Second Congressional District,” said Jackson.
Jackson previously represented the people of the 2nd Congressional District for 17 years, from 1995 until 2012. As Congressman, Jackson brought more than $968 million dollars in grants to the District and was known as a results-driven member of Congress.
His accomplishments included establishment of a national park in Pullman, providing freshwater to Ford Heights, purchase of 4,000 acres to build an inaugural airport, building a dozen new metro stations from Hyde Park to 93rd Street, changing municipal zip codes, and providing signage to identify towns and villages along the Bishop Ford Freeway and I-57.
“His lifelong experiences as a social justice warrior and his multi-variegated accomplishments as a 17-year-long member of Congress make Jesse Jackson, Jr. the most qualified and ready- made of all the candidates who have announced their candidacy for Congress in the Democratic Primary election in 2026,” said U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush.
Over the last several weeks, Jackson has visited towns, villages and rural areas across the 2nd Congressional District and heard from a chorus of public officials and community voices who urged him to enter the race.
An exploratory committee is a common step for candidates considering a potential run for elected office. Those interested in volunteering to join the exploratory effort for Jesse Jackson Jr. are invited to contact Kenya Franklin at kenya@14kmediaconsulting.com, (773) 301-5740.
The 2nd Congressional District seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, who is running for the Senate seat currently held by retiring U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.