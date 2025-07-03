ILLINOIS STATE POLICE RELEASES VIDEO OF MACON COUNTY NON-FATAL OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

MACON – In accordance with the Illinois State Police’s (ISP) commitment to integrity and public transparency, ISP is releasing video from an officer involved shooting that occurred on May 3, 2025 in Macon, IL. ​ This video is being released after consultation with and authorization by the Macon County State’s Attorney and can be found by clicking – In accordance with the Illinois State Police’s (ISP) commitment to integrity and public transparency, ISP is releasing video from an officer involved shooting that occurred on May 3, 2025 in Macon, IL. ​ This video is being released after consultation with and authorization by the Macon County State’s Attorney and can be found by clicking HERE . ​

On May 3, 2025, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office requested ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred near Wall Street and U.S. 51 in Macon, IL. ​ Around noon on May 3, 2025, Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at the PV Quick Stop in Macon for a man, 38-year-old Oscar McCurry of Macon, waving a machete at gas station patrons. ​ Shortly after deputies and an officer from the Decatur Park Police Department arrived, McCurry entered a squad car and drove around until he crashed into another squad car. ​ McCurry got out of the squad car with a shotgun, at which point officers fired at McCurry, who was taken to the hospital for injuries. ​ One officer was injured in the incident, but was able to be released from the hospital the same day. ​ McCurry is currently in the Macon County jail.

On May 30, 2025, the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office announced no charges against the officers involved in the incident. ​ Charges against McCurry for this incident are pending and no additional information is available. ​

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.