Grundy County Free Tire Recycling Event July 17-19th, 2025

The Grundy County Land Use Department will be hosting a free tire recycling event at the Olson’s Recycling Center located on 354 W. Jackson Street (West Route 6) in Seneca starting on Thursday July 17th through Saturday July 19th. The hours on Thursday and Friday are from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM, and Saturday from 9:00 AM to Noon.

We ask that all residents comply with the following:

NO commercial, industrial or agricultural tires.

All tires must be off of the rims or will be declined.

Only passenger truck or car tires will be allowed.

Limited to ten (10) tires per vehicle.

Must be able to assist in the unloading of the tires, if possible

K & S Tire Recycling, Inc of Chicago Heights will be our tire recycler and will process the tires for the following green uses:

Crumb rubber that will have an end use for welcome mats, railroad ties, and rubberized asphalt

Industrial feedstock used for automotive parts, paints and coatings

Rubber mulch for garden use

Agricultural applications

Thank you Grundy County residents for recycling and thank you to Olson Recycling for hosting this annual event.

If there are any questions, please feel free to contact us at 815-941-3228 or 815-941-3229.

Thank you, Grundy County, for loving your Earth and recycling!