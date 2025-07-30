Officers for the Dwight Rotary Club were recently installed for the upcoming 2025-2026 term. Dwight Rotary was chartered in 1938.

Earl McCoy was installed as Dwight’s club President by District Governor John Calderon of Champaign at the former site of Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.

Also, President McCoy was recently named a Paul Harris Fellow by The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world.

Dwight’s local installation followed at the annual steak fry hosted by Dale and Deb Adams, with installation of Attorney Donald R. McClarey as Vice President, Superintendent [retired] Dale Adams as

Secretary-Treasurer, Pastor “Randy” Randle as Membership Chairperson, and Reverend John Mueller as Immediate Past President.

Rotary is an international membership organization made up of people who share a passion for and commitment to enhancing communities and improving lives across the world. Rotary’s areas of focus are promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers/children, supporting education and growing local economies.

Dwight Rotary meets every Wednesday at Noon at the Dwight Country Club and is open to the public.