The Dwight Economic Alliance will be hosting their 9th Annual Gala at the Country Mansion, 101 W. South Street, Dwight on August 8.

This year the Gala will be a game show theme, “The Price is Dwight”.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner stations opening at 6:45 p.m., the interactive game show portion of the evening will run from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

The live auction will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Money raised at the function helps the Dwight Economic Alliance fund events throughout the year in support of community activities.