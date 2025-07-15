Duncan: More work to be done for increased trade

By BRIAN DUNCAN

Illinois Farm Bureau

Illinois Farm Bureau has long championed new and diverse market opportunities while fighting to eliminate trade barriers that hinder the agricultural economy of Illinois and the nation.

Illinois farmers rely on access to foreign markets to sell their products — from corn, soybeans, ethanol, beef, pork and more. With continued pressure on farm income, trade remains a top priority. In response to sweeping global tariffs — many of which have since been paused or rolled back — and reciprocal actions abroad, we quickly intensified our efforts to boost global market access and stressed the importance of trade with all decision makers.

That is why Illinois Farm Bureau continues to push for signed, long-term trade deals. We and county Farm Bureau leaders have held regular conversations with President Donald Trump’s administration, including USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, as well as with Illinois’ congressional delegation. I have personally made multiple trips to Washington, D.C., this spring and summer to underscore how critical it is for our farmers to maintain and expand trade relationships and eliminate existing trade barriers through support of bilateral, regional and multi-lateral free trade agreements.

While we welcomed the temporary progress on U.S.-China negotiations and discussions with the U.K., much more work is needed to ensure long-term, fair access for American farmers. This is especially true in areas such as non-science-based phytosanitary requirements that serve as non-tariff trade barriers.

From my farm and in my travels across Illinois, I see how essential trade is — our roads, railways and waterways move not just our products but our entire economy forward. We cannot afford to let trade policy stagnate.

Our world is increasingly competitive and complex. We need trade to solidify agriculture’s strategic position in it. The path ahead requires commitment and consistency.

Our farmers deserve trade policies that reflect the immense value they bring to the nation and the world. It’s time for leaders to resolve lingering disputes and eliminate contentious trade barriers. We’re ready to compete — just give us a fair shot.

Brian Duncan farms in Ogle County and serves as Illinois Farm Bureau president.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.