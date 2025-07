The Dwight Township High School class of 1957 had their annual luncheon reunion Monday, July 14th, at the Dwight Country Club. The following members were in attendance: Front L to R – Keith Telford, Barbara Burk Morphey, Ruth Dippon Andreasen, Sharon Perschnick Snader. Back – Nelson Stubbs, Karen Bossert Kehoe, Lee Jensen, Shirley Wilkey Holzhauer, Delores Klehm Lazzar, Joan Hoffman Bundt and Irene Johnson Burris.