Illinois Extension offering program to help farm families coping with dementia in rural areas

URBANA, Ill. – Older agricultural workers are at a higher risk of developing dementia, a condition that increases the likelihood of injuries, particularly for those living or working on farms and ranches.

People with dementia, including those in farming communities, rely on family members to help keep them safe. However, interviews with farm families revealed that while resources for home safety and general farm safety exist, there are no programs specifically addressing the safety and caregiving challenges related to dementia in agricultural environments.

To address this gap, researchers from the University of Iowa (Kanika Arora) and the University of Illinois Chicago (Julie Bobitt) collaborated with community members and Illinois Extension experts to create a program called Farm Families Coping with Dementia (FFCD).

The program is designed for caregivers/family members of agricultural persons showing signs of dementia or cognitive impairment. FFCD aims to reduce injuries among older farmers with memory issues and to support the mental health of their caregivers, many of whom are part of the agricultural community themselves. The program consists of four weekly modules covering: 1) understanding dementia basics, 2) farm safety awareness and dementia, 3) improving safety and intervention with dementia, and 4) decreasing stress for the caregiver through improving communication and identifying resources.







Supported by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), a study is being conducted to evaluate how FFCD influences participants’ understanding of dementia, feelings of caregiver burden, confidence in caregiving skills, and plans to enhance safety for individuals with dementia.

We are looking for adults (18+) who have a family member with dementia living or working in a farming community to join this free, 4-week FFCD program. Sessions are held online via Zoom for 60 minutes each week. Participants will be randomly assigned to one of two groups: one group begins in July 2025, and the other in January 2026. Group placement is random and cannot be chosen. The educational program will be led by trained staff from the University of Illinois Extension.

As part of the study, participants will be asked to complete two surveys—one at the start and another three months later. Each survey takes about 20 minutes to complete, and participants will receive $20 for each survey, for a total of $40. All study participants will also be invited to take part in an in-depth interview to discuss how the training has impacted their actions and habits. Those who participate in the interview will receive an additional $10.

If you’re interested in learning more or participating, visit go.illinois.edu/FFCP or call Kanika Arora, 319.384.3817, or Julie Bobitt, 312.355.0247.