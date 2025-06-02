On Saturday, May 31, at the Illinois Class A State Track and Field Finals, the Trojans came away with three medals in the shot put, discus throw and 800m run resulting in a 12th place team finish.

Graham Meister started our day with his 2nd straight shot put state championship with his winning toss of 58′ 5.25″. He followed that win with a strong performance in the discus throw of 164′ 3″ which was an improvement on his prelim effort. Congratulations Graham!

In the 800m finals race, Joey Faris finished in 3rd place with a time of 1:56.60 which bettered his prelim mark of 1:57.47. Congratulations Joey! His race was exciting and very close as the top 3 finishers were slightly a second apart at the finish line.

With the 22 points these outstanding athletes scored, they equaled the 22 points of the 2016 squad (10th place) who also scored in three events and had a state champion (Michael Bennett, 800).

The 1989 team that was coached by Lyle Hicks and placed in a tie for 7th. That group medaled in the 4×100,4×200, 100m,200m, and discus throw.

Trojan track has been outstanding for all those seasons. Go Trojans!