Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s Office is confirming the fatal crash on Jugtown Road. The incident was discovered around 2300 hours on Sunday June 1.

Preliminary investigations indicate a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Alexis Kay Higgins-Weatherhead of Coal City was northbound on Jugtown Road when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the east side of Jugtown approximately 200 yards north of Deerfield Drive. The vehicle traveled through the ditch striking some small trees before entering the lake.

It is unclear as to what time the incident occurred and how she lost control of the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Sheriff’s department. Coal City Fire Department was on the scene and assisted by several agencies in the recovery of the vehicle.