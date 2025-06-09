Summer at the library is not just for kids; plenty of events for adults and teens

With its summer reading programs, the library has long been a popular spot for children in the summer. This year, the library is offering several activities for children, but they also are providing adult and teen offerings as well. Teens and adults may sign up for any of these programs by calling 815-584-3061, finding a sign-up link on the Facebook page, or by stopping by the library in person.

White Elephant Bingo – Summer Edition will take place at 6 pm Wednesday, June 11. Bring a wrapped summertime item to be used as prizes. Bingo cars for special rounds will include Summer Fun. We also will have some rounds of Music Bingo featuring summer songs and the Beach Boys.

Robert de Oliveira will present a lecture on Gertrude Stein at 6 pm Thursday, June 12. Learn about Stein, one of the most significant influencers of the Modern Art movement, and her controversial life presented from birth to death.

Local soap maker Rebecca Zappa will help kids in grades K-5 each make their own Kryptonite Soap at 11 am Friday, June 13.

Toons and Treats will be presented at 9 am Saturday, June 14. Children are invited to come in their pajamas to experience a Saturday morning of years past with classic cartoons and sweet breakfast treats. Parents are welcome to stay with their children.

Evening Storytime will take place at 6 pm Monday, June 16. This is a family time of stories, games, and crafts. Children of all ages are welcome.

Water Warriors will meet 10:30 am Tuesday, June 17. This program, for grades K-5, will teach kids about water conservation in a fun way.

Dwight, Illinois: Where Big League Talent Met Small Town America will be presented at 6 pm Wednesday, June 18, by DTHS alum Bill Pearch (Class of 1991). Pearch, a Society for American Baseball Research member, will highlight the community’s earliest references to baseball, how Col. Frank L. Smith’s namesake team aided his political aspirations, and several of the major league and independent teams that barnstormed through town in the early 20th Century.

Dwight Area Quilters and Fiber Artists will meet from 10 am-4 pm Thursday, June 19. All adults are welcome to join this group and come and go as their schedule allows. Bring your supplies and join for a time of socializing and creating together.

Teens (in grades 6-12) can sign up for a Soda Pop Tasting at 11 am Thursday, June 19. They will be able to sample an array of odd flavors, learn some soda pop trivia, and enjoy a pizza lunch.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, June 19. All are invited to join this group by researching the crime of the month independently through documentaries, books, podcasts, and websites, and then bringing their facts and opinions on the case to discuss with the group. This month, we will discuss the murder of Sam Cooke. When Cooke moved from his gospel singing roots and became involved as an activist for racial equality, he was killed by a motel clerk with a bizarre story.

Family Trivia Night will begin at 6 pm Friday, June 20. Test your wits with this fun game of pop culture trivia and some game breaks thrown in for bonus points.

Knit and Crochet Club will meet at 6 pm Monday, June 23. This group is for beginners and pros. If you are just starting out, one of our more experienced members can help you out.

Shelf Indulgence Book Club will meet at 10 am Tuesday, June 24. All adults are welcome to join this group. They will be discussing Sold on a Monday by Kristina McMorris.

Matt Boucher of Boucher Family Farms will perform a Drone Demonstration at 6 pm Tuesday, June 24. He will show how the drone works and how it helps him farm.

The Livingston County Health Department will hold a Smoking Cessation class at 5 pm Wednesday, June 25, at the library. Please call the Health Department to register as they will not hold the class without registrants.

Gary Wenstrup, a music historian, will return to the library at 6 pm Thursday, June 26, to present a multimedia lecture on Simon and Garfunkel. Many patrons enjoyed his presentation on Motown last summer.

Investing Basics will be presented at 6 pm Monday, June 30, by DTHS alum Justin Fox. He will discuss the game of investing, where to start if you are new to the game, and ways to get the best return for your money. This program is sponsored by Edward Jones.

In addition to these programs, the library also will offer ongoing programs.

Chess Club welcomes players of all ages and meets at 3:30 pm on Mondays. Whether you want to learn more about the game or just play a new opponent, stop by and play.

Stayin’ Fit and Active will meet at 8 am every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. These gentle workouts will be via video with occasional guests leading the class. Mondays will be chair exercises, Wednesdays, will be core and strength workouts, and Fridays will be aerobic and balance workouts.

Game Day will take place every Monday from 10 am-1 pm. Kids are invited to play with any of the games available in the library’s Library of Things collection. A new game will be added to the mix every week to keep things fresh!

Stop, Drop, Pop(corn), and Read will take place every Friday from 10 am- 1pm. Kids are invited to grab a bag of freshly popped popcorn, season it the way they like it, and find a comfy spot to read a book.

The library also is sponsoring a Scavenger Hunt this summer. Stop by the library for the clue sheet, and then find the locations of the comic book covers in the windows of various buildings around Dwight.

Stay tuned for a full slate of programs in July as well! You can get a complete list of ALL scheduled events at the library’s main circulation desk.