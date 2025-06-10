Students named to Heartland Community College Dean’s List
NORMAL, IL, Jun. 10, 2025 – 511 full-time students and 879 part-time students have been named to the Heartland Community College Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester.
At the end of each fall and spring semester students earning a 3.5 or higher GPA during the preceding semester are named to the Heartland Community College Dean’s List.
Congratulations to students from The Paper area who made the list:
Full Time Students
|John
|Trainor
|Cornell
|Erin
|Anderson
|Dwight
|Claire
|Tucker
|Odell
|Rebekah
|Hendershott
|Saunemin
Part Time Students
|Joseph
|Murphy
|Cullom
|Lily
|Burns
|Cullom
|Christopher
|Tutterow
|Dwight
|Lillyan
|Duffy
|Dwight
|Asher
|Kargle
|Dwight
|Jackson
|Launius
|Dwight
|Owen
|Woods
|Dwight
|Marissa
|Betsworth
|Gardner
|Landon
|Burkhardt
|Gardner
|Allison
|Farris
|Odell
|Tyler
|Drechsel
|Odell
|Seth
|Mund
|Odell
|Dale
|Lantka
|Odell
|Clayton
|Thorson
|Odell
|Joseph
|Tiller
|Odell
|Graham
|Wolf
|Odell
|Anthony
|Harrell
|Piper City
|Hayden
|Hunt
|Saunemin
|Anthony
|Demarco
|Saunemin
|Timothy
|Logan
|Saunemin