Students named to Heartland Community College Dean’s List

NORMAL, IL, Jun. 10, 2025 – 511 full-time students and 879 part-time students have been named to the Heartland Community College Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester.

At the end of each fall and spring semester students earning a 3.5 or higher GPA during the preceding semester are named to the Heartland Community College Dean’s List.

Congratulations to students from The Paper area who made the list:

Full Time Students

John Trainor Cornell Erin Anderson Dwight Claire Tucker Odell Rebekah Hendershott Saunemin

Part Time Students