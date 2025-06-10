Students named to Heartland Community College Dean’s List

 

NORMAL, IL, Jun. 10, 2025 – 511 full-time students and 879 part-time students have been named to the Heartland Community College Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester.

At the end of each fall and spring semester students earning a 3.5 or higher GPA during the preceding semester are named to the Heartland Community College Dean’s List.

Congratulations to students from The Paper area who made the list:

Full Time Students

John Trainor Cornell
Erin Anderson Dwight
Claire Tucker Odell
Rebekah Hendershott Saunemin

Part Time Students

Joseph Murphy Cullom
Lily Burns Cullom
Christopher Tutterow Dwight
Lillyan Duffy Dwight
Asher Kargle Dwight
Jackson Launius Dwight
Owen Woods Dwight
Marissa Betsworth Gardner
Landon Burkhardt Gardner
Allison Farris Odell
Tyler Drechsel Odell
Seth Mund Odell
Dale Lantka Odell
Clayton Thorson Odell
Joseph Tiller Odell
Graham Wolf Odell
Anthony Harrell Piper City
Hayden Hunt Saunemin
Anthony Demarco Saunemin
Timothy Logan Saunemin

 

Share: