Show your Livingston County pride at the 4-H Show

June 18, 2025

PONTIAC, Ill. – In a changing world, 4-H shows are an enduring community tradition. Supporting the 4-H show through your participation, volunteering, and attendance can be an impactful way to celebrate youth achievement and connect with others. The Livingston County 4-H Show at the Livingston County Ag Fair will run from July 16 through 19 at the 4-H Park in Pontiac and will be a fun event showcasing youth in action.

In 2024, there were 1,213 exhibits by 246 members, and we invite you to make this show even bigger by celebrating the talents of local Livingston County youth. This year, you might admire the general projects in the Humiston Building, checking out everything from model rocketry and sewing to visual arts, or supporting youth participating in a robust livestock show, presenting their cattle, poultry, goats, and more.

After checking out the exhibits, attendees won’t want to miss the 4-H Ag Games at 5:30 PM on July 17 at the Grandstand Area. This action-packed event is open to all 4-H members, and crowds will cheer on youth as they participate in relay-style events. Then, be sure to stick around for STEAM Day at 1 PM on July 17, which invites families to engage in hands-on activities with local community groups while also celebrating the hard work of 4-H members by viewing their completed projects. This interactive event combines learning and fun in a family-friendly fair atmosphere.

Ultimately, the 4-H Shows are one way we help youth be Beyond Ready—a mission that, through 4-H, youth cultivate their dreams, passions, and talents in ways that help them become ready for anything. We welcome and encourage everyone in the community to take up that charge by visiting the 4-H Livingston County Show and supporting local young people.

Accessible_2025 Livingston County 4-H Fair Show Schedule (1)

2025_livingston_county_4-h_fair_book (1)

Plan your visit by downloading the show book and full schedule at go.illinois.edu/Livingston4H or grab one next time you are in town by stopping by the Livingston County Extension office. For questions, information on joining 4-H, or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please call the Livingston County Extension Office at 815-842-1776. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

We can’t wait to see you at the show!