SENECA FFA HONORED AT STATE CONVENTION

SPRINGFIELD – Members of the Seneca FFA chapter attended the 97th annual Illinois FFA State Convention June 10-12 along with more than 7,000 other FFA members, advisors, and guests. With a 2025 theme of “The Final Mission,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.

During the convention, the following awards were presented to Seneca FFA:

Illinois State FFA Degree: Benjamin Biros, Jonathon Bricco, Addison Frye, Aubrie Jackson, Tynan Justice, Christopher Smith, and Maison Yard were conferred with State FFA Degrees by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership, and academic excellence. The State FFA Degree is the highest achievement an FFA member can achieve in Illinois; less than 2% of members statewide earn this prestigious recognition.

American FFA Degree: Ashlin Jackson and Calvin Maierhofer were recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The 2025 American FFA Degrees will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October and recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned scholastic achievement throughout their FFA career.

Top 10 Chapter President: Benjamin Biros was recognized as one of ten outstanding chapter presidents in the state who achieved the highest degree of excellence during their year of service to their chapter. The Illinois Farm Bureau Young Leaders sponsors the Top 10 Chapter Presidents Award.

Benjamin Biros

Agronomy Career Development Event High Individual: Tynan Justice was recognized as the top individual participant in the state Agronomy CDE, which requires team members to possess an in-depth knowledge of seeds, insects, soils, and crops. They must also demonstrate skills in solving complex problems related to crop production. The Agronomy CDE is sponsored by United Prairie.

Josh Rund, sponsor; Tynan Justice, recipient

Diversified Horticulture State Proficiency Winner: Benjamin Biros was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Diversified Horticulture. Benjamin is the son of Cash and Sarah Biros. He is a member of the Seneca FFA Chapter, advised by Conner Christian and Cally Hatton. For his Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), Benjamin has a chrysanthemum production business, Biros Boys Mums, and a turfgrass management project on his family farm. He performs all tasks related to growing mums and landscape management, including fertilization, marketing, maintenance, and selling of services and products. He has mastered his marketing techniques to sell over 10,000 mums in the past five years and become proficient in operating all lawn care equipment.

Sarah Biros, parent; Benjamin Biros, recipient; Cally Hatton and Conner Christian, advisors

Foundation $10,000 Club Award: The chapter was recognized for coordinating a local campaign for the Illinois Foundation FFA which raised at least $10,000.

Aurora Weber and Gracie Smith

Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA President Thaddeus Bergschneider of Illinois and from each of the retiring major state officers.