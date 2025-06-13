Senator Rezin Reacts to Sentencing of Former Speaker Madigan

Springfield, IL – State Senator Sue Rezin (R-Morris) issued the following statement after former Speaker Mike Madigan was sentenced in federal court for his role in sweeping corruption:

“Today’s sentencing of former Speaker Mike Madigan marks the final chapter in one of the most corrupt political legacies in Illinois history. For decades, Madigan ruled our state through fear, favors, and backroom deals, always putting his power above the people he was elected to serve.

“His downfall should serve as a wake-up call. The culture of corruption in Springfield did not begin or end with Mike Madigan. It is up to all of us to demand higher standards, stronger ethics laws, and a government that truly works for the people, not the politically connected.

“Illinoisans deserve a system that punishes corruption, not protects it. We owe it to taxpayers to make sure this never happens again.”







