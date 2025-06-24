Senator Rezin Files Legislation to Protect Illinois Energy Grid from Foreign Security Threats

Springfield, IL – In response to growing concerns about national security risks tied to foreign-manufactured energy equipment, Illinois Senate Deputy Republican Leader Sue Rezin (R-Morris) has filed legislation to safeguard the state’s power grid from potential foreign interference.

Senate Bill 2674, also known as the Rogue Component Installation Prevention Act, would prohibit the use of inverters, batteries, and other energy components manufactured by foreign adversaries in any state-supported energy project. It would also establish procurement standards and increase transparency requirements for critical energy infrastructure connected to the grid.

“We cannot ignore the vulnerabilities embedded in some of the foreign technology already being deployed in our energy system,” said Senator Rezin. “My bill ensures that Illinois is not handing over the keys to our grid to nations that do not have our best interests in mind.”







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

The legislation follows a recent Reuters investigation that uncovered hidden communication devices in Chinese-manufactured inverters and batteries used in solar installations. These components could allow remote access to critical infrastructure, posing a serious threat to energy reliability and national security.

Senator Rezin’s bill aims to ensure that Illinois is forward-thinking when it comes to energy security. It would bar components from adversarial nations from being installed in state-backed projects and would require greater transparency from vendors about the origin and capabilities of the technology they provide.

“This is not about politics,” continued Senator Rezin. “It is about protecting Illinois families, businesses, and emergency services from the devastating consequences of a remotely triggered energy disruption. Energy security is national security, and we must act accordingly.”

Senate Bill 2674 will now await assignment to a committee once lawmakers return to Springfield later this year.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.